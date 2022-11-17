In the case of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA), what’s next?

The closing price of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) was $0.91 for the day, down -6.26% from the previous closing price of $0.97. On the day, 547162 shares were traded. LTRPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9577 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTRPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Henderson Dustin bought 25,000 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 181,569 shares of the business.

Henderson Dustin bought 2,000 shares of LTRPA for $2,200 on Oct 13. The Shareholder now owns 51,169 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Henderson Dustin, who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,885 and bolstered with 156,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $2.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.