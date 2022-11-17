In the case of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), what’s next?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) closed the day trading at $37.14 down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $37.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2267579 shares were traded. PENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PENN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $52.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Reibstein Saul sold 5,086 shares for $38.03 per share. The transaction valued at 193,421 led to the insider holds 34,663 shares of the business.

SCACCETTI JANE bought 1,975 shares of PENN for $98,167 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 50,569 shares after completing the transaction at $49.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $56.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PENN traded about 3.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PENN traded about 3.6M shares per day. A total of 157.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 11.64M, compared to 9.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.91B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.76B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.