In the case of The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX), what’s next?

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) closed the day trading at $79.02 up 5.19% from the previous closing price of $75.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12938508 shares were traded. TJX stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TJX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $70.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Herrman Ernie sold 50,282 shares for $65.90 per share. The transaction valued at 3,313,800 led to the insider holds 696,439 shares of the business.

Goldenberg Scott sold 16,551 shares of TJX for $1,125,468 on Aug 18. The SEVP, CFO now owns 102,576 shares after completing the transaction at $68.00 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Canestrari Kenneth, who serves as the SEVP – Group President of the company, sold 29,977 shares for $68.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,038,436 and left with 130,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $77.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TJX traded about 5.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TJX traded about 5.44M shares per day. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.16B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.58M with a Short Ratio of 11.26M, compared to 12.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

TJX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.18, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.55B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.15B and the low estimate is $51.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.