In What Direction Will Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock Goes From Here?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) closed the day trading at $1.24 up 10.71% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 2456511 shares were traded. ALZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3123 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0516.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALZN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when AULT MILTON C III bought 1,000 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,130 led to the insider holds 10,103,667 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 6,000 shares of ALZN for $7,136 on Oct 31. The 10% Owner now owns 10,102,667 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,467 and bolstered with 10,096,667 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALZN has reached a high of $3.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1585, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0666.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALZN traded about 562.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALZN traded about 180.43k shares per day. A total of 97.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.24M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 891.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.