In What Direction Will Elevate Credit Inc.’s (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947823 shares were traded. ELVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Strock Bradley R. bought 4,032 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999 led to the insider holds 151,856 shares of the business.

Lutes Christopher bought 41,267 shares of ELVT for $99,866 on May 18. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 594,833 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Peterson David Curry, who serves as the Chief Credit Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $3.04 each. As a result, the insider received 18,240 and left with 94,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELVT has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0905, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2616.

Shares Statistics:

ELVT traded an average of 130.08K shares per day over the past three months and 149.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.78M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ELVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 602.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 611.25k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.26M to a low estimate of $124.76M. As of the current estimate, Elevate Credit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.51M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.47M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $496.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.64M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $539.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.98M and the low estimate is $519.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.