Invest in Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) closed at $0.45 in the last session, down -1.08% from day before closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1890505 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEMD has reached a high of $3.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0854.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEMD traded on average about 310.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 170.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 276.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 367.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294k, up 10,729.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60k and the low estimate is $60k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -99.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.