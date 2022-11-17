Invest in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $43.62 in the prior trading day, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) closed at $43.70, up 0.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2262416 shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares for $49.05 per share. The transaction valued at 740,119 led to the insider holds 82,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.25M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.81M with a Short Ratio of 11.68M, compared to 9.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PHM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.50% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.1 and $10.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.26. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $6.04.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $4.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.68B to a low estimate of $4.45B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.39B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.84B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.93B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.14B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.