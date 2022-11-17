Invest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $35.15 in the prior trading day, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) closed at $33.32, down -5.21%. On the day, 10038430 shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On September 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Baker Jeff sold 1,753 shares for $37.27 per share. The transaction valued at 65,342 led to the insider holds 79,666 shares of the business.

FLATLEY JAY T bought 40,000 shares of RIVN for $1,172,400 on May 26. The Director now owns 92,616 shares after completing the transaction at $29.31 per share. On May 17, another insider, Behl Jiten, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 1,608 shares for $25.83 each. As a result, the insider received 41,535 and left with 25,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $179.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 918.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 791.84M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company.