Invest in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $40.24 in the prior trading day, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) closed at $39.78, down -1.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057853 shares were traded. SKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 1,500 shares for $35.16 per share. The transaction valued at 52,740 led to the insider holds 10,500 shares of the business.

NASON MARK A sold 15,198 shares of SKX for $618,385 on Aug 16. The Executive Vice President now owns 51,403 shares after completing the transaction at $40.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, BLAIR KATHERINE J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $39.70 each. As a result, the insider received 39,700 and left with 12,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $49.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 5.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.29B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.