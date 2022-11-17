Investing in Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at $108.89 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $111.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1877617 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptiv PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 189.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $177 to $90.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $108 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $86.04 per share. The transaction valued at 573,485 led to the insider holds 592,562 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $586,313 on Oct 18. The Chairman and CEO now owns 599,227 shares after completing the transaction at $87.97 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $98.76 each. As a result, the insider received 658,263 and left with 605,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $179.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTV has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 2.58M over the past ten days. A total of 270.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 119.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.92B and the low estimate is $17.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.