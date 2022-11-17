Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Century Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.19, up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $10.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503953 shares were traded. IPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IPSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On May 23, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 23, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Versant Venture Capital VI, L. sold 550,000 shares for $13.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,166,610 led to the insider holds 11,816,814 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 252.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPSC has reached a high of $21.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IPSC traded 86.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 95.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.33M. Insiders hold about 36.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IPSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 17.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$2.63, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$3.13.