Investing in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.58, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032960 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Vogel Kimberley H bought 30,303 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 54,303 shares of the business.

Hansmeyer Christoph bought 5,541 shares of FRGE for $10,598 on Sep 23. The Director now owns 33,900 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Hansmeyer Christoph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,359 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,718 and bolstered with 28,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 171.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.82M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.51M and the low estimate is $106.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.