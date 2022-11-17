Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.78, down -6.81% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0567 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4071546 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8398 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McFillin Phillip Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,500 and left with 329,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9395, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3820.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBIG traded 16.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.97M with a Short Ratio of 36.26M, compared to 37.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.