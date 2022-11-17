Is Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) closed at $5.52 in the last session, down -12.24% from day before closing price of $6.29. On the day, 572732 shares were traded. LVLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LVLU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when MARDY MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares for $11.96 per share. The transaction valued at 23,923 led to the insider holds 29,368 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVLU has reached a high of $21.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.57.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 38.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.83M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $108.34M. As of the current estimate, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.41M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.6M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.97M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $480.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.62M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.9M and the low estimate is $487M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.