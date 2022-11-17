Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $18.30 in the prior trading day, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at $17.59, down -3.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15852428 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCLH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 34.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $19.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $24.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 21.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 420.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 42.2M with a Short Ratio of 40.90M, compared to 39.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.01% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.93 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.4. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $198.42M, an estimated increase of 698.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 200.20% less than the figure of $698.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.99M, up 631.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $7.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.