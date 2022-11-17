Is RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) closed at $9.74 in the last session, down -2.50% from day before closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749374 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RES traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.11M. Insiders hold about 42.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 10.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RES is 0.08, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $406.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $455M to a low estimate of $346.4M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $268.25M, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.35M, an increase of 54.70% over than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.93M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.