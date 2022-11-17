Is this a Prime Time To acquire DLocal Limited (DLO) stock

The price of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $10.46 in the last session, down -50.71% from day before closing price of $21.22. On the day, 53867203 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $22 from $28 previously.

On May 09, 2022, New Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $47.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 313.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.80M. Insiders hold about 9.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company.