Is this a Prime Time To acquire Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) stock

After finishing at $33.87 in the prior trading day, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed at $34.14, up 0.80%. On the day, 972598 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BROS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Maxwell Brian sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 1,153,620 shares of the business.

Maxwell Brian sold 12,000 shares of BROS for $537,759 on Aug 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,159,620 shares after completing the transaction at $44.81 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, TSG7 A Management LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,979,605 shares for $42.80 each. As a result, the insider received 255,927,094 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.86M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 5.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.15% and a Short% of Float of 20.74%.