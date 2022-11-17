Is this a Prime Time To acquire Masco Corporation (MAS) stock

After finishing at $50.94 in the prior trading day, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) closed at $50.34, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1904927 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $47 from $57 previously.

On October 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $46.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $61.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 18, 2022, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Turner Reginald M JR sold 1,100 shares for $46.81 per share. The transaction valued at 51,488 led to the insider holds 28,766 shares of the business.

Allman Keith J. sold 10,000 shares of MAS for $487,900 on Oct 14. The President and CEO now owns 278,295 shares after completing the transaction at $48.79 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Allman Keith J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $52.02 each. As a result, the insider received 520,200 and left with 288,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $71.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 226.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 6.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.38B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2B and the low estimate is $7.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.