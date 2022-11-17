Is this a Prime Time To acquire Quantum Corporation (QMCO) stock

After finishing at $1.44 in the prior trading day, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at $1.45, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514704 shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QMCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Cabrera Brian E sold 863 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200 led to the insider holds 274,961 shares of the business.

Moorehead Lewis W. sold 2,370 shares of QMCO for $2,726 on Oct 11. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 201,553 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Lerner James J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 32,888 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 37,821 and left with 1,894,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9209.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 246.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 168.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.24M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.83M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420.61M and the low estimate is $395.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.