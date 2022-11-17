Is this a Prime Time To acquire StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) stock

The price of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) closed at $10.47 in the last session, down -8.08% from day before closing price of $11.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7797834 shares were traded. STNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $7.80 from $9.80 previously.

On April 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNE has reached a high of $31.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STNE traded on average about 6.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 312.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.50M. Insiders hold about 10.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.52M with a Short Ratio of 16.02M, compared to 21.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $455.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $465.06M to a low estimate of $438.84M. As of the current estimate, StoneCo Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $263.83M, an estimated increase of 72.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.25M, an increase of 34.40% less than the figure of $72.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $523.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $462.86M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $939.14M, up 85.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.