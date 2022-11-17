It’s a good day to be an Alector Inc. (ALEC) shareholder

In the latest session, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) closed at $8.49 down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $8.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560764 shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alector Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $27 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On April 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on April 13, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Romano Gary sold 2,177 shares for $10.62 per share. The transaction valued at 23,120 led to the insider holds 90,073 shares of the business.

King Robert sold 176 shares of ALEC for $1,869 on Sep 02. The Chief Development Officer now owns 529,295 shares after completing the transaction at $10.62 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, King Robert, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 177 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,542 and left with 529,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.84.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 82.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.30M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company.