It’s a good day to be an Impinj Inc. (PI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Impinj Inc.’s stock clocked out at $108.71, down -5.19% from its previous closing price of $114.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536811 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 133.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 133.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 5,000 shares for $113.39 per share. The transaction valued at 566,938 led to the insider holds 284,307 shares of the business.

DOSSETT JEFFREY sold 2,629 shares of PI for $300,800 on Nov 01. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 43,792 shares after completing the transaction at $114.42 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, MECKLAI HUSSEIN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 252 shares for $111.96 each. As a result, the insider received 28,213 and left with 20,774 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1358.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $119.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PI traded 383.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 485.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.84M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $72.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.97M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.57M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.5M, an increase of 42.10% over than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.28M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.22M and the low estimate is $311.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.