It’s a good day to be an New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shareholder

In the latest session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) closed at $9.67 down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $9.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6219762 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares for $8.63 per share. The transaction valued at 51,780 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 35,000 shares of NYCB for $480,162 on Jun 10. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $13.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NYCB has traded an average of 9.57M shares per day and 15.39M over the past ten days. A total of 465.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.40M. Insiders hold about 1.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.89M with a Short Ratio of 49.04M, compared to 49.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NYCB is 0.68, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.20. The current Payout Ratio is 53.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $503.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $563.6M to a low estimate of $442M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322M, an estimated increase of 56.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.48M, an increase of 68.50% over than the figure of $56.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $506.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.