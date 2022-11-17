It’s a good day to be an Pentair plc (PNR) shareholder

In the latest session, Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) closed at $45.55 down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $46.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1659317 shares were traded. PNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pentair plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on June 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Rolchigo Philip M. sold 2,531 shares for $47.90 per share. The transaction valued at 121,224 led to the insider holds 21,339 shares of the business.

GLENN T MICHAEL sold 6,307 shares of PNR for $471,764 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 23,746 shares after completing the transaction at $74.80 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pentair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNR has reached a high of $80.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNR has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 164.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.96M. Insiders hold about 0.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PNR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.41M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 7.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNR is 0.84, from 0.77 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for PNR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1489:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.74 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.87 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $972.93M. As of the current estimate, Pentair plc’s year-ago sales were $988.6M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.