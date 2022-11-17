It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock

The closing price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) was $8.96 for the day, down -6.18% from the previous closing price of $9.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522567 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACCD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Cavanaugh Robert N sold 146 shares for $11.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,610 led to the insider holds 143,760 shares of the business.

Barnes Stephen H. sold 113 shares of ACCD for $1,246 on Oct 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 122,374 shares after completing the transaction at $11.03 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, HILTON MICHAEL W, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 78 shares for $11.03 each. As a result, the insider received 860 and left with 129,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $35.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.60.

Shares Statistics:

ACCD traded an average of 644.55K shares per day over the past three months and 627.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 4.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.26. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $417.5M and the low estimate is $363M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.