It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) closed the day trading at $0.53 down -8.08% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0466 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890027 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5841 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UAVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 26,250 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares of UAVS for $56,250 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 408,750 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Mooney Barrett, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 21,450 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7659.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UAVS traded about 906.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UAVS traded about 594.98k shares per day. A total of 81.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 4.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.