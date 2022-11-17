It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) stock

The closing price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) was $19.23 for the day, down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $19.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815713 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 1,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 18,004 led to the insider holds 379,907 shares of the business.

Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 1,000 shares of ARQT for $19,510 on Oct 07. The President and CEO now owns 380,907 shares after completing the transaction at $19.51 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Welgus Howard G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $20.29 each. As a result, the insider received 121,766 and left with 168,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1707.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.06.

Shares Statistics:

ARQT traded an average of 721.82K shares per day over the past three months and 923.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 5.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.39% and a Short% of Float of 18.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.26 and a low estimate of -$1.92, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.24 and -$5.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.55. EPS for the following year is -$4.42, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.47 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.6M and the low estimate is $20.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,644.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.