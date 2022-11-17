It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock

The closing price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) was $10.94 for the day, down -5.36% from the previous closing price of $11.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084897 shares were traded. XM stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 72,075 shares for $27.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,718 led to the insider holds 2,286,624 shares of the business.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 100,497 shares of XM for $2,866,044 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 2,219,883 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,443 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,773 and bolstered with 2,126,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $39.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.32.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 586.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.82M. Insiders hold about 18.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.7M to a low estimate of $380.38M. As of the current estimate, Qualtrics International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.04M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.91M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.48M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.