MASI (Masimo Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at $132.45 up 4.64% from its previous closing price of $126.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940176 shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Masimo Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $165.

On September 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $206.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $206 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when KIANI JOE E bought 31,994 shares for $123.99 per share. The transaction valued at 3,967,010 led to the insider holds 39,778 shares of the business.

KIANI JOE E bought 7,784 shares of MASI for $1,006,255 on Nov 11. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 7,784 shares after completing the transaction at $129.27 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Mikkelson Adam, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $214.80 each. As a result, the insider received 128,880 and left with 1,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $305.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.89.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 52.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.12M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.45. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $533.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $544M to a low estimate of $527.18M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $307.41M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.16M, an increase of 88.40% over than the figure of $73.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $633.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.