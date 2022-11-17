NTRA (Natera Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Natera Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.73, up 7.49% from its previous closing price of $34.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8980681 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.

On March 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Sheena Jonathan sold 44 shares for $42.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,866 led to the insider holds 566,537 shares of the business.

Schueren Robert Alan sold 3,135 shares of NTRA for $132,957 on Oct 24. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 4,932 shares after completing the transaction at $42.41 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Brophy Michael Burkes, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,488 shares for $42.41 each. As a result, the insider received 105,517 and left with 89,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $118.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTRA traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.13M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.33 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.5 and -$6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.8. EPS for the following year is -$4.71, with 13 analysts recommending between -$3.88 and -$5.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $206.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.68M to a low estimate of $199.47M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.36M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.48M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $980M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.