SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $109.81 in the prior trading day, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed at $111.06, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224353 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 507.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $142.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SAP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.85, compared to 2.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 71.60% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.14. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 29 analysts recommending between $7.34 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $7.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $7.52B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $7.53B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.31B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.57B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.3B and the low estimate is $30.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.