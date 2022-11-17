Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) closed the day trading at $24.68 down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $25.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840053 shares were traded. SNDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNDR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $20 from $28 previously.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on August 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Geyer David L sold 16,000 shares for $24.71 per share. The transaction valued at 395,368 led to the insider holds 100,096 shares of the business.

Devgun Shaleen sold 11,748 shares of SNDR for $315,081 on Mar 03. The EVP, Chief Information Officer now owns 155,741 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Reich Robert M JR, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $26.42 each. As a result, the insider received 132,100 and left with 95,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNDR traded about 547.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNDR traded about 614.99k shares per day. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.87M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Dividends & Splits

SNDR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Schneider National Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.61B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.16B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.