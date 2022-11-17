SPCE (Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $5.36 down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3016410 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On September 09, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Truist Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 884.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $18.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPCE has traded an average of 6.02M shares per day and 6.75M over the past ten days. A total of 263.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.91M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.28M with a Short Ratio of 45.18M, compared to 48.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.89% and a Short% of Float of 20.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.5M and the low estimate is $8.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,873.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.