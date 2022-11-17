The name Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Astrotech Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.36, down -14.29% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1848152 shares were traded. ASTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4088 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3252.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on October 28, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 50,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 19,375 led to the insider holds 5,955,845 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 166,434 shares of ASTC for $62,463 on Oct 14. The 10% Owner now owns 5,905,845 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 157,929 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,868 and bolstered with 5,739,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTC has reached a high of $0.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4236, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5246.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTC traded 285.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 189.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.93M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 39.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.