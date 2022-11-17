The name Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) closed at $77.77 down -2.18% from its previous closing price of $79.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943748 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $103 previously.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $109 to $64.

On June 23, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.MKM Partners initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when DENNY STEVEN ALAN sold 6,028 shares for $95.10 per share. The transaction valued at 573,263 led to the insider holds 4,477 shares of the business.

MARSHALL RYAN bought 350 shares of FND for $24,953 on May 13. The Director now owns 4,249 shares after completing the transaction at $71.30 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, GILES WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $96.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,000 and bolstered with 5,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $138.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FND has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 2.39M over the past ten days. A total of 105.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.14M. Shares short for FND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.63M, compared to 8.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $876.55M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.