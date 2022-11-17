The name G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed at $20.20 down -4.67% from its previous closing price of $21.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672066 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

On July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 11, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when NACKMAN NEAL sold 15,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 435,900 led to the insider holds 95,625 shares of the business.

Aaron Sammy sold 59,182 shares of GIII for $1,715,094 on Mar 23. The Vice Chairman and President now owns 394,741 shares after completing the transaction at $28.98 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Aaron Sammy, who serves as the Vice Chairman and President of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $29.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,789,200 and left with 453,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, G-III’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $33.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIII has traded an average of 667.99K shares per day and 742.01k over the past ten days. A total of 48.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.