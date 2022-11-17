There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) can be one of them

The closing price of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) was $2.23 for the day, down -3.04% from the previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745788 shares were traded. AMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3170 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Patel Gautam bought 50,000 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 210,500 led to the insider holds 258,784 shares of the business.

Patel Chintu bought 50,000 shares of AMRX for $212,500 on Dec 16. The Co-CEO now owns 512,566 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Patel Chirag K., who serves as the President & Co-CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 212,500 and bolstered with 512,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2868.

Shares Statistics:

AMRX traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.