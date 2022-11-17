There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) can be one of them

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed the day trading at $5.44 down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $5.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1746173 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HBM traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HBM traded about 2.59M shares per day. A total of 261.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 10.31M, compared to 14.48M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

HBM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.31.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.