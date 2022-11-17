There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) can be one of them

The closing price of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) was $3.58 for the day, down -3.50% from the previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320545 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 500 shares for $22.30 per share. The transaction valued at 11,150 led to the insider holds 11,003 shares of the business.

PHELAN KEVIN C sold 500 shares of ILPT for $10,993 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 10,503 shares after completing the transaction at $21.99 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $25.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.4095.

Shares Statistics:

ILPT traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, ILPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 35.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.15 and -$3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $110M to a low estimate of $104M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $56.5M, an estimated increase of 88.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.91M, an increase of 49.80% less than the figure of $88.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $389.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.87M, up 77.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.7M and the low estimate is $373.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.