There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) can be one of them

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed the day trading at $42.28 down -4.86% from the previous closing price of $44.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690356 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 01, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 13, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $55 to $35.

On January 24, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when HAUK AMY sold 8,666 shares for $39.00 per share. The transaction valued at 337,974 led to the insider holds 91,903 shares of the business.

HAUK AMY sold 2,657 shares of VSCO for $134,542 on Mar 23. The CEO – Pink now owns 150,233 shares after completing the transaction at $50.64 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Sheehan Anne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,060 shares for $51.61 each. As a result, the insider received 261,151 and left with 5,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $65.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSCO traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSCO traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 83.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.48M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 10.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.