There is a good chance Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed at $18.11 in the last session, down -3.26% from day before closing price of $18.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3198497 shares were traded. CRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when FOSTER MORRIS E bought 10,000 shares for $16.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160,600 led to the insider holds 162,084 shares of the business.

FOSTER MORRIS E bought 8,000 shares of CRK for $145,440 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 152,084 shares after completing the transaction at $18.18 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, ALLISON M JAY, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 975,000 and bolstered with 1,690,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRK traded on average about 3.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.10M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.94M with a Short Ratio of 17.14M, compared to 16.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 17.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRK is 0.50, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 02, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.19 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $780.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $563M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $417.59M, an estimated increase of 86.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $814.93M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $86.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $539.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 52.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.99B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.