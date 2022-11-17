There is a good chance FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) will undergo another restructuring.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527559 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 53.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $18.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FGEN traded on average about 758.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 771.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.49M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 5.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$3.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.33M to a low estimate of $20.76M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.97M, an estimated decrease of -79.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.24M, an increase of 119.10% over than the figure of -$79.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.31M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.94M and the low estimate is $154.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.