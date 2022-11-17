There is a good chance MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $23.62 in the prior trading day, MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed at $22.77, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559084 shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLKN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Owen Andrea bought 60,606 shares for $16.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,963 led to the insider holds 100,468 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 528 shares of MLKN for $16,347 on Aug 04. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,838 shares after completing the transaction at $30.96 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 570 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 16,165 and left with 2,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 605.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.47M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MLKN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.83 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.