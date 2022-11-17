There Is Still Room For IMAX Corporation (IMAX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) closed the day trading at $14.85 down -3.45% from the previous closing price of $15.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527912 shares were traded. IMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMAX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $25 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On October 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 22, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Bassani Jacqueline sold 6,000 shares for $18.13 per share. The transaction valued at 108,791 led to the insider holds 20,610 shares of the business.

WELTON MARK sold 10,791 shares of IMAX for $179,073 on Dec 02. The President, IMAX Theatres now owns 31,459 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, WELTON MARK, who serves as the President, IMAX Theatres of the company, sold 10,016 shares for $16.17 each. As a result, the insider received 161,959 and left with 31,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has reached a high of $21.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMAX traded about 624.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMAX traded about 738.82k shares per day. A total of 56.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.08M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 4.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $68.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.97M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, IMAX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.6M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.75M, a decrease of -5.40% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.32M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.88M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $363.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.87M and the low estimate is $334.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.