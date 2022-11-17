There Is Still Room For PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) was $10.29 for the day, down -9.18% from the previous closing price of $11.33. On the day, 504852 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PMVP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 418,210 led to the insider holds 87,786 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 34,500 shares of PMVP for $730,365 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $22.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,679,250 and left with 34,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $25.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68.

Shares Statistics:

PMVP traded an average of 636.52K shares per day over the past three months and 714.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.68M. Shares short for PMVP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.79M with a Short Ratio of 11.54M, compared to 13.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.85% and a Short% of Float of 32.19%.