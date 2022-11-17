There Is Still Room For Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed the day trading at $58.58 down -5.77% from the previous closing price of $62.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850010 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $52 previously.

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 19, 2021, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Cooke Shane sold 5,000 shares for $56.17 per share. The transaction valued at 280,828 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

COLLIER RICHARD T sold 5,000 shares of PRTA for $278,083 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 1,219 shares after completing the transaction at $55.62 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Garren Hideki, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $61.89 each. As a result, the insider received 247,575 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 547.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $65.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTA traded about 800.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTA traded about 607.62k shares per day. A total of 46.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.82M. Insiders hold about 5.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -77.80% from the average estimate.