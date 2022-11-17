There Is Still Room For Repligen Corporation (RGEN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) was $190.97 for the day, down -9.42% from the previous closing price of $210.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646855 shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $213.

On October 14, 2021, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $330.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $241.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $241 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Hunt Anthony sold 25,000 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 178,265 shares of the business.

DAWES KAREN A sold 775 shares of RGEN for $176,057 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 76,401 shares after completing the transaction at $227.17 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Hunt Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 26,402 shares for $224.73 each. As a result, the insider received 5,933,438 and left with 178,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Repligen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $300.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 185.76.

Shares Statistics:

RGEN traded an average of 544.10K shares per day over the past three months and 563.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.1M to a low estimate of $183.42M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $163.97M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.69M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $814.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.53M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $885.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $935M and the low estimate is $842.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.