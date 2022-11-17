There Is Still Room For Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) closed the day trading at $11.71 up 15.37% from the previous closing price of $10.15. On the day, 1235953 shares were traded. SRAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRAD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $8 from $14 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $17.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sportradar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 131.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRAD has reached a high of $24.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 296.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.37M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company.