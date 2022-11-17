There Is Still Room For W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) was $7.46 for the day, down -4.85% from the previous closing price of $7.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2081067 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.10 to $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Ghauri Shahid sold 116,411 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 523,850 led to the insider holds 6,670 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.67.

Shares Statistics:

WTI traded an average of 3.69M shares per day over the past three months and 3.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 34.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.86M with a Short Ratio of 15.11M, compared to 13.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.38% and a Short% of Float of 15.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.4M to a low estimate of $204.4M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.95M, an estimated increase of 52.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.9M, an increase of 32.20% less than the figure of $52.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.01M, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.6M and the low estimate is $784.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.